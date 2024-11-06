RUSAL Announces Significant Bond Interest Payments

United Co RUSAL (HK:0486) has released an update.

United Co RUSAL has announced the payment of interest on its exchange-traded bonds, with a significant distribution of over 14.9 million Chinese yuan and over 41.2 million Russian rubles for the third coupon period. This move highlights RUSAL’s financial activity and investor engagement, offering a 7.20% annual yield on the bonds. Investors in the financial markets may find the bond returns appealing, given the current economic landscape.

For further insights into HK:0486 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.