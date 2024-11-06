News & Insights

RUSAL Announces Significant Bond Interest Payments

November 06, 2024 — 09:40 am EST

United Co RUSAL (HK:0486) has released an update.

United Co RUSAL has announced the payment of interest on its exchange-traded bonds, with a significant distribution of over 14.9 million Chinese yuan and over 41.2 million Russian rubles for the third coupon period. This move highlights RUSAL’s financial activity and investor engagement, offering a 7.20% annual yield on the bonds. Investors in the financial markets may find the bond returns appealing, given the current economic landscape.

