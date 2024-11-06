RUSAL Announces Significant Bond Interest Payments

United Co RUSAL (HK:0486) has released an update.
United Co RUSAL has announced the payment of interest on its exchange-traded bonds, with a significant distribution of over 14.9 million Chinese yuan and over 41.2 million Russian rubles for the third coupon period. This move highlights RUSAL’s financial activity and investor engagement, offering a 7.20% annual yield on the bonds. Investors in the financial markets may find the bond returns appealing, given the current economic landscape.
For further insights into HK:0486 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Phillip Securities Analyst Lifts Meta Price Target on Solid AI Potential
- Insider Trade: Carvana CFO Accumulates Shares Worth $37.7M
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/7/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.