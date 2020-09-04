Rural telecom networks would spend $1.8 billion to remove Huawei, ZTE equipment -FCC

Adds background on dispute

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. rural telecommunications networks, which have relied on inexpensive equipment from Chinese's Huawei Technologies Co HWT.UL and ZTE Corp 000063.SZ, have told the government that it would cost $1.837 billion to replace those switches and routers, the Federal Communications Commission said on Friday.

In June, the FCC formally designated Huawei and ZTE as threats to U.S. national security, a declaration that bars U.S. firms from tapping an $8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies.

The U.S. telecommunications regulator had previously voted to propose requiring rural carriers to remove and replace equipment from the two Chinese companies from U.S. networks.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Writing by Diane Bartz; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.