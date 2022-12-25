Rural Home Purchases Are Up. Here Are 2 Pros and Cons of Buying in a Rural Area

When you picture a rural area, do you imagine lots of farmland? Or do you simply think of a place where homes are really spread out? Either way, rural areas can be very remote. And that's a mixed bag.

Now interestingly enough, the share of homes purchased in a rural area in 2022 reached an all-time high. A good 19% of homes purchased this year were in rural locations according to data from the National Association of Realtors.

But is moving to a rural area a good idea? Here's why it is -- and isn't.

Pro No. 1: Lower prices

Rural areas can be less desirable than urban and suburban areas. Because of that, you may find that if you buy in a rural area, you won't have to pay as much for a home. That could make it so you're able to take on a mortgage loan whose payments fit comfortably into your budget. And given that mortgage rates are so high these days, getting to spend less on a home is a good thing.

Pro No. 2: More room to spread out

When you move somewhere that the average distance between homes is several acres or more, you get to benefit from loads of space and privacy. Moving to a rural area could mean more square footage inside your home, more land, and more peace and quiet than you'd get in an urban or suburban setting.

Con No. 1: Being far away from everything

When you move to a rural area, you often put yourself far away from jobs, retail shops, and in some cases, healthcare. Imagine you're used to living in a neighborhood where your closest supermarket is a three-minute drive away. Swapping that for a situation where the closest grocery store is a 25-minute drive may not be desirable.

Con No. 2: Sub-par public services

Because rural areas don't tend to be very populated, they don't tend to take in as much money in property tax revenue as suburban or urban areas. But that lack of revenue can lead to inferior public services. You may find that in a rural area, the roads aren't as well-maintained, the libraries aren't as well-stocked, and the schools aren't as highly rated.

Should you buy a home in a rural area?

Buying a home in a rural area could end up working out well for you. But before you even contemplate that sort of home purchase, ask yourself whether you've spent a meaningful amount of time in a rural area. If not, then it could pay to try to do a trial run before taking that leap.

Granted, rentals can be hard to come by in rural areas. But if you have a friend who lives in one, ask to bunk with them for a week or two so you can see what it's like. You may find that you love the remoteness and quiet. Or, you may find that you're spooked by being so far from people and amenities, and that you'd rather give up more land and more space to be closer to other homes and businesses.

