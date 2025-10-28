Rural Funds Group (RFNDF) Price Target Decreased by 10.30% to 1.37

The average one-year price target for Rural Funds Group (OTCPK:RFNDF) has been revised to $1.37 / share. This is a decrease of 10.30% from the prior estimate of $1.53 dated September 25, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.30 to a high of $1.57 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.45% from the latest reported closing price of $1.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rural Funds Group. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 42.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RFNDF is 0.03%, an increase of 10.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.83% to 24,459K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 11,074K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,285K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RFNDF by 4.68% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,207K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,308K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,217K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RFNDF by 3.65% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 1,447K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,430K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RFNDF by 0.16% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,320K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

