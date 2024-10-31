Rural Funds Group Director Increases Stake in Company

Rural Funds Group (AU:RFF) has released an update.

Rural Funds Group has announced a change in director Michael Carroll’s investment, with an acquisition of 4,270 ordinary units through a Distribution Reinvestment Plan, valuing each unit at $1.98. This boosts Carroll’s total holding to 292,529 units, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s future prospects.

