Rural Funds Group Announces Quarterly Distribution

Rural Funds Group (AU:RFF) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Rural Funds Group has announced a quarterly distribution of AUD 0.029325 per unit for its fully paid stapled securities, with a record date of December 31, 2024, and a payment date set for January 31, 2025. Investors should note the ex-date is December 30, 2024, offering an opportunity for those interested in capitalizing on this dividend.
For further insights into AU:RFF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.