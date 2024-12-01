News & Insights

Stocks

Rural Funds Group Announces Quarterly Distribution

December 01, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Rural Funds Group (AU:RFF) has released an update.

Rural Funds Group has announced a quarterly distribution of AUD 0.029325 per unit for its fully paid stapled securities, with a record date of December 31, 2024, and a payment date set for January 31, 2025. Investors should note the ex-date is December 30, 2024, offering an opportunity for those interested in capitalizing on this dividend.

