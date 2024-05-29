News & Insights

Rupert Resources Advances on Ikkari, Reduces Losses

May 29, 2024 — 06:11 am EDT

Rupert Resources (TSE:RUP) has released an update.

Rupert Resources Ltd has reported a decrease in their net loss to $5,782,240 and a reduced net loss per share to $0.04 for the fiscal year ending February 29, 2024, improving from the previous year. They invested over $31 million in exploration and equipment, with a robust cash position of $36.8 million. The company is advancing on their Ikkari project, with a Pre-feasibility Study expected by end of 2024 and significant winter drilling results enhancing their resource estimate.

