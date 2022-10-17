Rupert Murdoch’s odd reunion simplifies succession

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rupert Murdoch is seeking to stitch his empire back together again. The media mogul’s family trust wants to reunite News Corp and Fox almost a decade after they split. Though the business logic for combining publishing with TV news is fuzzy, tidying up the two companies may make the future succession slightly less messy.

The boards of News Corp and Fox said Friday they had formed special independent committees to explore a potential merger. Murdoch’s family trust controls approximately 39% of the votes in News Corp, which owns Australian and American property websites as well as the Wall Street Journal and book publisher HarperCollins, and about 42% of the votes in Fox, the operator of cable TV network Fox News.

Any deal would be a reversal for Murdoch, who cleaved apart his entertainment and TV assets from his publishing divisions in 2013. Investors never shared the mogul’s love of newspapers and the phone-hacking scandal involving the company’s British tabloids turned the business into a liability. News Corp is still dealing with the fallout.

Fox and News Corp have little in common apart from their shared owner. It’s true that they’re both involved in news and sports. But any overlap isn’t obvious, and the two units operated as separate fiefdoms before the split. Besides, American media companies have been moving in the opposite direction. Companies like Gannett and Tribune separated their TV divisions from their newspapers assets years ago.

Ever since Murdoch sold Fox’s movie studios, cable networks and international holdings to Walt Disney for $71 billion, his empire has looked subscale. Fox’s market capitalization of $17 billion at the close of Friday has declined by roughly a third in the three-and-a-half years since that deal closed. Over the same period, the $9 billion News Corp has increased in value, though it has long traded at a discount to the sum of its parts. Combining the two could streamline leadership under Rupert’s eldest son Lachlan Murdoch, currently chief executive of Fox. Plus, the companies could probably trim overlapping costs. Investors demonstrated the limited upside from a combination on Monday morning, pushing News Corp shares up 7%, while the larger Fox fell by the same amount.

Murdoch celebrated his 91st birthday this year. Having his family control one company, rather than two, should make any inheritance slightly less complicated. Then Murdoch’s four eldest children, including former leadership contender James Murdoch, will have to hash it out among themselves.

Follow @jennifersaba on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

The board of directors at Fox and News Corp said on Oct. 14 they are forming special committees to explore a merger. Rupert Murdoch and his family trust control approximately 42% of voting shares in Fox and 39% of voting shares in News Corp.

The companies split in 2013.

News Corp Class A shares opened up 7% to $16.70 on Oct. 17, while Fox Class A shares were down 7% at $29.40.

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.