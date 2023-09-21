News & Insights

US Markets
FOXA

Rupert Murdoch steps down as chairman of Fox, News Corp

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

September 21, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Changes sourcing, adds background in paragraph 2

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has stepped down as the chairman of Fox Corp FOXA.O and News Corp NWSA.O, the companies said on Thursday.

The news comes just months after Murdoch scrapped a plan that would have reunited his media empire by merging Fox and News Corp.

(Editing by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Aditya.Soni@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 1130;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FOXA
NWSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.