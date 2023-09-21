Rupert Murdoch steps down as chairman of Fox, News Corp

Changes sourcing, adds background in paragraph 2

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has stepped down as the chairman of Fox Corp FOXA.O and News Corp NWSA.O, the companies said on Thursday.

The news comes just months after Murdoch scrapped a plan that would have reunited his media empire by merging Fox and News Corp.

