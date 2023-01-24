US Markets
FOX

Rupert Murdoch scraps proposal to combine Fox, News Corp

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

January 24, 2023 — 04:49 pm EST

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Adds detail

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Fox Corp FOX.O said on Tuesday that Rupert Murdoch had scrapped a proposal to combine the company with News Corp NWSA.O in a deal that would have reunited the media empire he split nearly a decade ago.

Murdoch sent a letter to News Corp and Fox withdrawing his proposal to re-unite the companies, according to a regulatory filing. He indicated that he and his son, Fox Corp Chief Executive Lachlan Murdoch, had determined that the combination is "not optimal" for shareholders.

Prominent News Corp investors have been critical of the proposal.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FOX
NWSA
FOXA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.