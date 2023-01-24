Rupert Murdoch scraps proposal to combine Fox, News Corp

Adds detail

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Fox Corp FOX.O said on Tuesday that Rupert Murdoch had scrapped a proposal to combine the company with News Corp NWSA.O in a deal that would have reunited the media empire he split nearly a decade ago.

Murdoch sent a letter to News Corp and Fox withdrawing his proposal to re-unite the companies, according to a regulatory filing. He indicated that he and his son, Fox Corp Chief Executive Lachlan Murdoch, had determined that the combination is "not optimal" for shareholders.

Prominent News Corp investors have been critical of the proposal.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.