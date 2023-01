Jan 24 (Reuters) - Fox Corp FOX.O said on Tuesday that Rupert Murdoch had scrapped a proposal to combine the company with News Corp NWSA.O in a deal that would have reunited the media empire he separated nearly a decade ago.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

