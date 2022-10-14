Rupert Murdoch considers combining Fox, News Corp - WSJ

US Markets
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is exploring a recombination of Fox Corp and News Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, according to people familiar with the situation.

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is exploring a recombination of Fox Corp FOXA.O and News Corp NWSA.O, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, according to people familiar with the situation.

News Corp and Fox Corp did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Special committees have been setup at both companies to study a possible deal and evaluate potential financial terms, according to the report, which said the discussions are at an early stage.

Murdoch had split his empire in 2013, housing the publishing business under News Corp and TV and film assets under 21st Century Fox, which eventually became Fox Corp.

