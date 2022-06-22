US Markets
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are getting a divorce - NYT

Credit: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and actress Jerry Hall are getting a divorce, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

June 22 (Reuters) - Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and actress Jerry Hall are getting a divorce, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Murdoch got married to Hall in a low-key ceremony in central London in March 2016. The Fox Corp FOXA.O chairman and his former supermodel wife were frequent fodder for the tabloids, which chronicled their marriage at Spencer House and the festivities surrounding the elder Murdoch's 90th birthday celebration last year at Tavern on the Green in New York City.

Murdoch's divorce, his fourth, is unlikely to alter the ownership structure of businesses he holds stakes in, which include Fox Corp, the parent company of Fox News Channel, and News Corp NWSA.O publisher of the Wall Street Journal, according to the report.

The Murdoch family's shares in the companies he founded reside in a strictly managed trust.

Bryce Tom, a spokesperson for Murdoch, declined to comment. A representative for Hall did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

