Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Runway Growth Finance said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.01%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.47%, the lowest has been 10.83%, and the highest has been 14.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=70).

The current dividend yield is 3.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Runway Growth Finance. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 26.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWAY is 0.23%, a decrease of 20.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 25,572K shares. The put/call ratio of RWAY is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Runway Growth Finance is 14.57. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $16.28. The average price target represents an increase of 36.69% from its latest reported closing price of 10.66.

The projected annual revenue for Runway Growth Finance is 153MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 21,055K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 963K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares, representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWAY by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 552K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWAY by 7.31% over the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 507K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares, representing a decrease of 124.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWAY by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Bulldog Investors, LLP holds 292K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWAY by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Runway Growth Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a growing specialty finance company focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Its mission is to support passionate entrepreneurs in building innovative businesses. The company lends capital to companies looking to fund growth with minimal dilution – in turn, Runway Growth Finance seeks to produce favorable risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. Runway Growth Finance is a closed-end investment fund that is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Runway Growth Finance is externally managed by Runway Growth Capital LLC, an established registered investment advisor that was formed in 2015 and led by industry veteran David Spreng.

