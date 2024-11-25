Runway Growth Finance initiated with a Neutral at Lucid Capital

Lucid Capital initiated coverage of Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) with a Neutral rating and $11 price target The firm says that with the economic outlook “still somewhat uncertain,” combined with Runway’s asset sensitive balance sheet construction and above average levels of nonaccruals, it believes a “wait and see” approach for shares is prudent.

