Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RWAY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.84, the dividend yield is 1.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RWAY was $12.84, representing a -3.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.29 and a 6.73% increase over the 52 week low of $12.03.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rway Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

