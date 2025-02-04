Runway Growth Finance Corp. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 20, 2025

Runway Growth Finance Corp. will announce its Q4 and 2024 financial results on March 20, 2025.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 20, 2025, after market close. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) that same day, and participants are encouraged to register online ahead of time. Runway Growth provides flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies as an alternative to equity financing and operates as a closed-end investment fund regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm is externally managed by Runway Growth Capital LLC, led by David Spreng. Forward-looking statements in the press release caution that actual results may differ from projected outcomes due to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is set to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, which indicates transparency and commitment to sharing performance metrics with stakeholders.

The upcoming conference call provides an opportunity for investors and analysts to engage directly with the company's management, fostering trust and investor relations.

The press release highlights Runway Growth's role as a key provider of flexible capital solutions, emphasizing its strategic position in the market for late- and growth-stage companies.

The passage underscores the expertise of Runway Growth's management team, led by industry veteran David Spreng, which can enhance investor confidence in the company's future performance.

Potential Negatives

Release lacks current financial performance details, which may create uncertainty among investors ahead of theearnings call

Dependence on the business development company structure may limit growth opportunities and appeal to a broader investor base.

Potential risks and uncertainties highlighted in the forward-looking statements may raise concerns about the company's future stability and performance.

FAQ

When will Runway Growth announce its Q4 2024 financial results?

Runway Growth will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 20, 2025, after market close.

How can I participate in the Runway Growthearnings call

Participants can register online at the Runway Growth Investor Relations website to join theearnings callon March 20, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. PT.

Will there be a replay of theearnings call

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived for 90 days.

What is Runway Growth Finance Corp.?

Runway Growth is a specialty finance company providing flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies as an alternative to equity financing.

Who manages Runway Growth Finance?

Runway Growth is externally managed by Runway Growth Capital LLC, led by industry veteran David Spreng.

$RWAY Insider Trading Activity

$RWAY insiders have traded $RWAY stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RWAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R DAVID SPRENG (President and CEO) has made 5 purchases buying 35,546 shares for an estimated $360,459 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS B. RATERMAN (See Remarks) has made 4 purchases buying 34,546 shares for an estimated $349,669 and 0 sales.

$RWAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $RWAY stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY) (“Runway Growth”), a leading provider of flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after market close on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Runway Growth will discuss its financial results on a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET).





To participate in the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at the



Runway Growth Investor Relations website



. Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. Theearnings callcan also be accessed through the following links:





A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page for 90 days.







About Runway Growth Finance Corp.







Runway Growth is a growing specialty finance company focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Runway Growth is a closed-end investment fund that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Runway Growth is externally managed by Runway Growth Capital LLC, an established registered investment advisor that was formed in 2015 and led by industry veteran David Spreng. For more information, please visit



www.runwaygrowth.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Runway Growth’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Runway Growth undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.







IR Contacts:







Taylor Donahue, Prosek Partners,



rway@prosek.com







Thomas B. Raterman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer,



tr@runwaygrowth.com





