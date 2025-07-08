Runway Growth Finance Corp. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

Runway Growth Finance Corp. will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, with a subsequent conference call.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, after market close. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) that same day, and participants are encouraged to register in advance through the Runway Growth Investor Relations website. A webcast of theearnings callwill also be available, with a replay accessible for 90 days following the event. Runway Growth specializes in providing flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies as a closed-end investment fund regulated under the Investment Company Act.

Potential Positives

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is set to release its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and a commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

The scheduledearnings callprovides an opportunity for investors and analysts to engage directly with the company's management, promoting investor relations and potentially enhancing investor confidence.

The announcement includes a replay of the webcast, extending access to important financial information for those unable to attend the live event.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that Runway Growth Finance Corp. is externally managed, which may raise concerns about the control and influence that external parties have over the company's operations.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" indicates uncertainty about future performance, which could lead to investor skepticism about the company's ability to meet expectations.

There is no current financial performance data provided, which may lead to concerns regarding transparency and accountability in the company's operations.

FAQ

When will Runway Growth release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Runway Growth will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, after market close.

How can I join the Runway Growth conference call?

Participants can register for the conference call on the Runway Growth Investor Relations website, at least 15 minutes before the call.

What time is theearnings callscheduled for?

Theearnings callis scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on August 7, 2025.

Is there a replay available for theearnings call

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived for 90 days.

What is Runway Growth Finance Corp.?

Runway Growth is a specialty finance company providing flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies without equity dilution.

$RWAY Insider Trading Activity

$RWAY insiders have traded $RWAY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RWAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROWTH HOLDINGS LLC OCM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $20,800,000.

$RWAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $RWAY stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY) (“Runway Growth”), a leading provider of flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Runway Growth will discuss its financial results on a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET).





To participate in the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at the



Runway Growth Investor Relations website



. Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. Theearnings callcan also be accessed through the following links:









A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page for 90 days.







About Runway Growth Finance Corp.







Runway Growth is a growing specialty finance company focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Runway Growth is a closed-end investment fund that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Runway Growth is externally managed by Runway Growth Capital LLC, an established registered investment adviser that was formed in 2015 and led by industry veteran David Spreng. For more information, please visit www.runwaygrowth.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Runway Growth’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Runway Growth undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.







IR Contacts:







Taylor Donahue, Prosek Partners,



rway@prosek.com







Thomas B. Raterman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer,



tr@runwaygrowth.com





