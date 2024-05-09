News & Insights

Runway Growth Finance Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 3.75 Mln Shares At $11.50/shr

May 09, 2024 — 09:40 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) announced the pricing of underwritten secondary offering of 3.75 million shares of its common stock by OCM Growth Holdings LLC at a public offering price of $11.50 per share.

The company noted that the Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 562,500 additional shares of the common stock offered by the Selling Stockholder. The offering is expected to settle and close on or about May 14, 2024.

Runway Growth said it is not selling any shares of its common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
