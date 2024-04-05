Running with the Bulls: Inside NDX®'s Rare 15.7% Monthly Surge and the Volatility Story Behind It

Running of the Bulls

The annual “Running of the Bulls” takes place in Pamplona, Spain in July. The tradition has a rich history dating back to the 14th century. Ernest Hemingway introduced the custom to a global audience with his Death in the Afternoon.

Domestically, the equity bulls have been on parade since the end of March. The Nasdaq-100 Index® (NDX®) ended April with a 15.7% monthly gain. It was the largest monthly move (either direction) in more than a decade.

Into the second week of May, NDX has tacked on another 4.5% in upside. From the late March lows (23,100) to the early May highs (29,300) the ‘Benchmark for the 21st century’ jumped ~27%.

(Be Kind) Rewind

A month and a half ago, I wrote about potential reasons for optimism, the bi-directional nature of volatility, and how 1-month 10% out-of-the-money (OTM) NDX options screened “cheap.”

Source: Bloomberg

On a 10-year lookback, the only other period where 10% OTM NDX looked as cheap relative to ATM volatility was in mid-March of 2020 – the height of the pandemic selloff.

When index skew shifts significantly, savvy NDX users may identify unique opportunities. They are like experienced runners in Pamplona. They know when they can get close to the charging herd and when to duck into a doorway for safety. Sophisticated modern traders watch these shifts and make their moves.

The dynamic was not nearly as pronounced in the S&P complex. More specifically, NDX upside screened attractive relative to the historical relationship to upside in SPY. Over the past month, both derivative relationships have normalized.

Interestingly (or ironically) in price terms, NDX had an April that only compares to the rebound from the COVID lows.

Source: Nasdaq

So, how unusual was the move last month?

There’s a handful of ways you could frame a response.

Looking back a decade, median monthly returns = 1.85% with a standard deviation of +/-5.39%. In the visual above, the monthly returns are plotted with vertical bars. The median is the dotted blue line. The one and two standard deviation measures are represented with green (upside) and red (downside) lines.

In plain speak – it was highly unusual, but not unprecedented.

Statistically Speaking (NDX 2016 – April 2026)

2/3rds of monthly NDX returns are positive (1/3rd negative).

July is the strongest month (+4.35% on average), and September is the weakest (-1.68%).

Annualized Returns: ~19.3%

Annualized Volatility: ~18.7%

NDX Current Dynamics

There’s been a swift and significant shift in (relative) NDX option pricing over the last six weeks. In late March, investors were clamoring for OTM puts driven in large part by Iran uncertainty. Since late April, investors have piled into OTM calls and demand for downside protection has abated.

NDX skew can be measured a variety of different ways. Most often, investors focus on downside volatility (puts) relative to upside exposure (calls). Beyond that, you can isolate specifically on call or put skew or look at wing options (further OTM).

We’ll take the traditional approach. Below is a look at 1M NDX 25-delta put volatility – 1M 25-delta call volatility. The window begins January 1, 2025, and runs to May 11, 2026.

Source: Pricing Monkey

The dotted teal line (6.10 vols) is the “average” spread over the lookback window. In brief, it’s “normal” for the 25-delta puts to trade ~6 vols over the 25-delta calls.

When the Nasdaq-100 Index declines, it’s typical to see NDX put volatility increase relative to calls. In short, skew steepens during selloffs and flattens as the index rallies.

The relationship was normalizing (slowly) for much of March. Put premiums peaked on March 6th and gradually receded relative to calls into early April. Over the last month, there’s been a scramble for upside exposure in NDX that pushed the vol spread to unusually low levels. We’re currently in the lowest percentile (1%) for the observation period.

April 8-10, 2025 (Tariffs) with 15.5 vol premium

March 6, 2026 (Iran) with 13 vol premium.

In just the past week, the skew moved from 6 vol points wide to below 4.

There’s been a stampede in favor of short-term upside NDX exposure. There’s relatively little demand for downside. That’s interesting.

Information to Interpretation

The NDX option market can provide a variety of useful data points. It’s information rich. The question becomes what do you do with it – what’s your view and where’s your risk?

Just because OTM NDX puts screen ‘cheap’ relative to the calls may not be important to you.

Many institutions reduced their exposure to the “AI trade” in late 2025/early 2026 as the rally broadened. Of late, the rally has been primarily driven by semiconductors and hardware constituents.

Over the past month, Intel, Micron, and AMD have rallied between 80% and 110%. Even the largest NDX constituent has seen a significant jump. NVDA’s market cap fell to $4 trillion in late March and it’s up to $5.4 trillion in May.

That dynamic, in part, catalyzed a demand for NDX upside because the constituency is more closely associated with large cap growth.

Spot Up, Vol Up

The first half of May has been defined by a spot (price) higher, volatility higher environment. The unusual behavior was highlighted by Susquehanna’s Chris Murphy in a recent missive.

He writes: “NDX has been in a stocks-up, vol-up regime since April 30. Since then, NDX is up ~6%, while VXN has risen ~14%. Screened for 5-day periods with VXN +>10% and NDX +5% - this has occurred only three times historically.”

Well… this makes four. The first two occurred more than two decades ago. The other was during the booming market of late 2020/early 2021. Very small sample size. Take from it what you will.

Source: Susquehanna Financial Group

Who knows where we’ll be two weeks, let alone two months from now. Will the bulls still be on parade? Time will tell. In the interim, manage your exposure/risk with one of the fastest growing index derivative products of the past few years.

Keep coming back.