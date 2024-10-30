News & Insights

Stocks

Runhua Living Service Announces Special Dividend

October 30, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Runhua Living Service Group Holdings Limited (HK:2455) has released an update.

Runhua Living Service Group Holdings Limited has announced a special cash dividend of HKD 0.13 per share for the financial year ending December 2024. Shareholders should note the ex-dividend date of November 11, 2024, and the payment date set for November 29, 2024. This dividend announcement could be an enticing opportunity for investors interested in the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into HK:2455 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.