Runhua Living Service Announces Special Dividend

Runhua Living Service Group Holdings Limited (HK:2455) has released an update.

Runhua Living Service Group Holdings Limited has announced a special cash dividend of HKD 0.13 per share for the financial year ending December 2024. Shareholders should note the ex-dividend date of November 11, 2024, and the payment date set for November 29, 2024. This dividend announcement could be an enticing opportunity for investors interested in the company’s stock performance.

