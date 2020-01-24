Runaway Iranian athlete wants to compete for Germany in Tokyo

Iran's only female Olympic medallist, Kimia Alizadeh, wants to compete for Germany as soon as the next Games in Tokyo, but regardless of whether she achieves that ambition, she never expects to return to her home country.
