$RUN stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RUN stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $32,613,465 of trading volume.

$RUN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RUN:

$RUN insiders have traded $RUN stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LYNN MICHELLE JURICH has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 259,166 shares for an estimated $2,698,322 .

. EDWARD HARRIS FENSTER purchased 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,020,600

MARY POWELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 23,621 shares for an estimated $258,116 .

. DANNY ABAJIAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 16,409 shares for an estimated $179,501 .

. PAUL S. DICKSON (Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,101 shares for an estimated $141,435 .

. JEANNA STEELE (Chief Legal & People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,860 shares for an estimated $107,982.

$RUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of $RUN stock to their portfolio, and 240 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RUN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RUN in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 10/16/2024

$RUN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RUN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $15.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $11.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $23.0 on 10/16/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

