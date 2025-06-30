$RUN stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RUN stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $163,914,613 of trading volume.

$RUN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RUN:

$RUN insiders have traded $RUN stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD HARRIS FENSTER has made 2 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,564,100 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LYNN MICHELLE JURICH has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 107,793 shares for an estimated $985,108 .

. MARY POWELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 48,572 shares for an estimated $350,653 .

. DANNY ABAJIAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 28,041 shares for an estimated $206,234 .

. PAUL S. DICKSON (Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 27,468 shares for an estimated $201,473 .

. JEANNA STEELE (Chief Legal & People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 16,302 shares for an estimated $120,191 .

. MARIA BARAK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,729 shares for an estimated $18,379

$RUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of $RUN stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RUN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RUN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/17/2025

GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 06/17/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/22/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

$RUN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RUN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $RUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $13.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $4.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Jon Windham from UBS set a target price of $17.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Jordan Levy from Truist Financial set a target price of $6.0 on 04/16/2025

