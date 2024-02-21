RUN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.34, changing hands as low as $15.21 per share. Sunrun Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RUN's low point in its 52 week range is $8.4303 per share, with $26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.58.
