Run Long Construction Co. (TWSE:1808) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 41.93

The average one-year price target for Run Long Construction Co. (TWSE:1808) has been revised to NT$41.93 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of NT$37.74 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$41.52 to a high of NT$43.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.63% from the latest reported closing price of NT$32.60 / share.

Run Long Construction Co. Maintains 6.82% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 6.82%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -3.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.53% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Run Long Construction Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1808 is 0.01%, an increase of 10.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.04% to 26,111K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,274K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,881K shares , representing a decrease of 73.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1808 by 45.27% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,858K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,166K shares , representing a decrease of 39.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1808 by 35.14% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,543K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,510K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1808 by 17.38% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,241K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,509K shares , representing a decrease of 8.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1808 by 15.67% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,371K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,043K shares , representing a decrease of 49.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1808 by 38.59% over the last quarter.

