Rumored Exxon (XOM) Deal With Pioneer (PXD) Looks Like a Bad Trade

Back in April of this year, there were rumors and reports that the oil giant Exxon Mobil (XOM) were in talks to buy the shale drilling specialist exploration and production (E&P) company Pioneer Natural Resource Co. (PXD). Now, six months on, those same rumors have resurfaced, this time with an actual valuation attached. Exxon is reported, by reliable sources such as The Wall Street Journal and Reuters, to be negotiating a deal that would value Pioneer at $60 billion. When that deal was first rumored in April, I ignored it, mainly because it made so little sense in so many ways that it seemed unlikely to progress beyond being just a rumor. But here we are again. So, it is worth stating why it seemed like such a mistake then and still does now.

Put simply, Exxon seems to be making a rookie trading error here. They are forgetting the simples of rules for trading stock in any company, or anything else for that matter -- buy low and sell high. Admittedly, the approximately $240 per share that that valuation implies is below PXD's high achieved eighteen months ago, but a look at the chart since the beginning of 2016 tells you that it is still very near the top of the stock’s recent pricing.

Exxon is buying high, presumably with the assumption that oil prices, and therefore the value of PXD stock, will move even higher for years to come. The problem is that that looks like a dubious assumption at best given the outlook for the oil and gas industry.

I should point out that I am not one of those people who has spent years saying that the oil industry is dead, either. The long-term case for a decline, the global move away from fossil fuels in general, is obvious, but the dependence on oil is such that it will take decades to have a big impact on the industry. And as Exxon and others have shown all too well, there is plenty of money to be made in the meantime. I have, on that basis, owned some stocks in the industry, including XOM, since oil prices collapsed in 2020. Prices have recovered since then, and oil companies are making a lot of money as a result.

One could argue, however, that their making a lot of money is the main reason why Exxon is pursuing this deal.

When a buyout of PXD was first rumored back in April, Exxon CEO Darren Woods was frequently heard saying that while he would neither confirm nor deny the rumors, Exxon was always open to what he called a value acquisition. That makes sense, but he then went on to say that the massive amount cash that Exxon had accumulated was not burning a hole in their pockets. The interesting thing about that was that, as far as I heard at the time, it was a denial of something that nobody had really accused him of.

A preemptive denial of an obvious accusation is usually a sign that that was exactly what is happening, as when a child announces that they didn’t eat any chocolate cake the minute you reenter a room where there was a cake. To be fair, even if that were a motivating factor, one can hardly blame Exxon for feeling that way. They really are sitting on a lot of cash -- around $30 billion in fact -- with no obvious use for it, and are struggling to grow beyond the inherent growth that comes with high oil prices.

In those circumstances, growing by acquisition is definitely an option, but buying close to the top of a price cycle makes it seem more desperate than reasoned.

Ultimately, your view of this deal comes down to your view on oil prices. Pioneer has been so successful, in part, because a few years ago, when oil prices were a lot lower than they are now, they didn’t believe the naysayers saying that oil was finished, and that alternative energy was taking over. They took advantage of that conventional wisdom and went out and acquired assets in the Permian Basin while they were on sale. Exxon is now saying that they believe that oil will go even higher from here and, to borrow a phrase from the bond market, stay higher for longer.

However, believing that when crude is currently trading in a $80-$130 range is a lot less convincing when compared to the $40-$60 range it was in when PXD made those moves.

Normally, when a big acquisition is rumored or announced, I look for value in the acquiring company’s stock. Stock in the buyer usually falls as traders look at the short-term impact on the acquirer’s cash position and the hit to profitability during the acquisition. But then the stock typically recovers strongly as the deal results in a larger company with bigger profits.

In this case, though, the drop in XOM looks not only justified, but even seems destined to continue. Oil prices have dropped dramatically over the last week or so but remain at or just above their long-term averages. That makes buying a company with big reserves of oil a trade with a likely limited upside, but a significant downside. That is what XOM has just done, and no matter how you look at it, that is a trading mistake.

