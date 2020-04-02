Rumor: Apple Poised to Release Cheaper iPhone in April

An as-yet unconfirmed report suggests that Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) long-rumored low-cost iPhone 9 is launching later this month, as the iPhone maker continues to churn out products despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citing an internal Apple meeting, Jon Prosser, an Apple tipster, said on Twitter the iPhone 9 is slated to be announced on April 15 and begin shipping on April 22.

Prosser said that over the course of the next two weeks, Apple will ship iMacs to retail employees who will be trained to provide remote sales and tech support for the devices. Prosser warned that the schedule is tentative, given the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Apple hasn't said anything about the iPhone 9, rumors have abounded about the device. The cheap iPhone, which is also being called the iPhone SE2, will reportedly be priced starting at $399 and is targeted at consumers who want to use Apple's apps and services but don't need all the bells and whistles that are found in the iPhone 11.

While Apple has cornered the high end of the market, by offering a cheaper device it gets access to a set of consumers who couldn't afford an iPhone in the past. The iPhone 9 is expected to have Apple's A13 Bionic processor, and based on leaked iOS 14 code spotted by 9to5Mac, will come in two screen sizes: a 4.7 inch LCD display and a 5.5. inch LCD screen. Both devices will reportedly have a Home Button and Touch ID but will not come equipped with Face ID.

If Apple does launch the iPhone 9 this month, it will mark the second time amid the pandemic that it is rolling out new products. In March Apple launched a new iPad Pro that has built-in 3D scanning technology. Billed as Apple's most technologically advanced iPad, it comes in 11-inch and 12.9-inch models and starts at $799 and $999, respectively.

