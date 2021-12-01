Commodities

Rumo, Hidrovias do Brasil sign deal on fertilizer transportation

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian rail operator Rumo SA RAIL3.SA said on Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with waterway company Hidrovias do Brasil HBSA3.SA regarding logistics involving the movement of fertilizers at the Santos port.

Rumo, controlled by Cosan SA CSAN3.SA, said the potential logistic solution would use a port terminal operated by Hidrovias do Brasil and a railway operated by Rumo to supply fertilizer customers. The companies aim to move 500,000 tonnes of fertilizers per year in a "take or pay" format.

