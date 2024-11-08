Rumbu Holdings Expands with New Bank Financing

Rumbu Holdings Ltd (TSE:RMB) has released an update.

Rumbu Holdings Ltd. has increased its credit facility with the Bank of Montreal by CAD 3.582 million, bringing the total to CAD 9.96 million. This expansion will enable the company to acquire two additional funeral homes in Western Canada, bolstering its presence in the region. Upon completion, Rumbu will operate six funeral homes, strengthening its commitment to the funeral services market.

For further insights into TSE:RMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.