Rumbu Holdings Expands with New Bank Financing

November 08, 2024 — 05:45 pm EST

Rumbu Holdings Ltd (TSE:RMB) has released an update.

Rumbu Holdings Ltd. has increased its credit facility with the Bank of Montreal by CAD 3.582 million, bringing the total to CAD 9.96 million. This expansion will enable the company to acquire two additional funeral homes in Western Canada, bolstering its presence in the region. Upon completion, Rumbu will operate six funeral homes, strengthening its commitment to the funeral services market.

