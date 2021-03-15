RumbleOn To Combine With RideNow - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - RumbleOn, Inc. (RMBL) and powersports dealer RideNow have entered into a definitive merger/equity purchase agreement. RumbleOn will combine with up to 46 entities operating under the RideNow brand for a total consideration of up to $575.4 million, consisting of $400.4 million of cash and approximately 5.8 million shares of RumbleOn class B stock. RideNow has more than 40 full-service retail locations in 11 states across the country.

For 2021, assuming a combination as of January 1, 2021, total revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $1.45-$1.55 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $100.0-$110.0 million.

