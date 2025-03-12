RumbleON Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $4.75, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. This current average represents a 23.01% decrease from the previous average price target of $6.17.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive RumbleON. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Baker DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $4.00 $5.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Lowers Outperform $5.00 $5.50 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Outperform $5.00 $8.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Announces Neutral $5.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to RumbleON. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of RumbleON compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for RumbleON's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of RumbleON's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on RumbleON analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering RumbleON: A Closer Look

RumbleON Inc is a USA-based online retailer that allows both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned motorcycles in an efficient, fast, transparent, and engaging experience. Its segments include power sports, automotive, and vehicle logistics. Powersports and automotive segments consist of the distribution of pre-owned vehicles. The Powersports segment that derives the majority of revenue consists of the distribution principally of motorcycles and other powersports vehicles, while the automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The vehicle Logistics and transportation service segment offers nationwide automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions.

Financial Insights: RumbleON

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining RumbleON's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.75% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -3.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): RumbleON's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -12.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): RumbleON's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: RumbleON's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 7.5, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

