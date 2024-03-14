RumbleOn Q4 Loss From Cont. Op. Narrows, But Revenue Down

(RTTNews) - RumbleOn, Inc. (RMBL), a powersports retailer, Thursday reported loss from continuing operations of $168.4 million or $7.81 per share for the fourth quarter, lower than loss of $260.4 million or $16.11 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter were down 6.2 percent to $311.1 million from $331.6 million last year.

Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.51 per share on revenue of $339.48 million for the quarter.

Additionally, the company today unveiled its new three-year operating plan, Vision 2026, focused on achieving annual revenue more than $1.7 billion, adjusted EBITDA of more than $150 million and adjusted free cash flow of $90 million or more by calendar year 2026.

The company said its three strategic pillars of Vision 2026 are" Operate the best performing dealerships in America, Leverage the RideNow Cash Offer Tool to accelerate growth of the pre-owned vehicle business, and Allocate capital to maximize long-term per share value."

