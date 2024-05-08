RumbleOn Posts Narrower Loss From Cont. Ops. In Q1

(RTTNews) - RumbleOn, Inc. (RMBL) posted a first quarter loss from continuing operations of $10.3 million compared to a loss of $16.7 million, last year. Loss per share from continuing operations was $0.29 compared to a loss of $1.03. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.33, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue declined to $307.8 million from $334.4 million, previous year. Total unit sales were 16,585 units, declined 3.7%. Analysts on average had estimated $329.72 million in revenue.

