RumbleOn Names Michael Kennedy CEO

(RTTNews) - RumbleOn, Inc. (RMBL), a powersports retailer, announced on Friday that it has appointed Michael Kennedy as the new chief executive officer of the company, effective November 1.

Kennedy will be succeeding the current interim chief executive Mark Tkach who took over when the previous CEO resigned in June.

Michael Kennedy has over three decades of experience in strategy, commercial operations, financial management, and manufacturing at leading Powersports companies and has spent 26 years at Harley-Davidson.

On Thursday, RumbleON shares closed at $6.82, up 2.71% on Nasdaq.

