News & Insights

Markets
RMBL

RumbleOn Names Michael Kennedy CEO

October 20, 2023 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - RumbleOn, Inc. (RMBL), a powersports retailer, announced on Friday that it has appointed Michael Kennedy as the new chief executive officer of the company, effective November 1.

Kennedy will be succeeding the current interim chief executive Mark Tkach who took over when the previous CEO resigned in June.

Michael Kennedy has over three decades of experience in strategy, commercial operations, financial management, and manufacturing at leading Powersports companies and has spent 26 years at Harley-Davidson.

On Thursday, RumbleON shares closed at $6.82, up 2.71% on Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RMBL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.