RUMBLEON Earnings Preview: Recent $RMBL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

RUMBLEON ($RMBL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $284,001,323 and earnings of -$0.32 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RMBL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

RUMBLEON Insider Trading Activity

RUMBLEON insiders have traded $RMBL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ALEXANDER COHEN purchased 349,333 shares for an estimated $1,460,211

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

RUMBLEON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of RUMBLEON stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

RUMBLEON Government Contracts

We have seen $16,266 of award payments to $RMBL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.