RMBL

RumbleOn CEO Marshall Chesrown Resigns; Mark Tkach Named Interim Replacement

June 16, 2023 — 09:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - RumbleOn, Inc. (RMBL) a technology-based powersports platform, said on Friday that its Chief Executive officer, Marshall Chesrown has resigned. Mark Tkach will serve as the interim executive chief.

Tkach is the co-founder of RideNow powersports group which was acquired by RumbleOn in August 2021.

The company is on the look-out for a permanent CEO.

Currently, shares of RumbleOn, are trading at $9.36 down 5.36% or $0.53 on the New York Stock exchange.

