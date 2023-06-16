RumbleOn CEO Marshall Chesrown Resigns; Mark Tkach Named Interim Replacement

(RTTNews) - RumbleOn, Inc. (RMBL) a technology-based powersports platform, said on Friday that its Chief Executive officer, Marshall Chesrown has resigned. Mark Tkach will serve as the interim executive chief.

Tkach is the co-founder of RideNow powersports group which was acquired by RumbleOn in August 2021.

The company is on the look-out for a permanent CEO.

Currently, shares of RumbleOn, are trading at $9.36 down 5.36% or $0.53 on the New York Stock exchange.

