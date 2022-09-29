Rumble Tumbles 6%; Launches Content+ Feature On Locals

(RTTNews) - Rumble Inc. (RUM) shares are sliding more than 6 percent on Thursday morning trade. The video-sharing platform has announced today the launch of 'Content+' feature on subscription-based community 'Locals.' Content+ will allow creators to monetize movies, specials, and other on-demand content.

Currently, shares are at $12.25, down 5.71 percent on a volume of 646,811.

