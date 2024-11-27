Rumble Sues California Officials Over Law Allegedly Censoring Political Speech

Rumble sues California officials over law restricting political speech, claiming it violates First Amendment rights.

Rumble, a video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, has filed a lawsuit against California's Attorney General and Secretary of State over a new law, AB 2655, that Rumble claims unconstitutionally restricts political speech. Represented by the non-profit Alliance Defending Freedom, Rumble argues that the law, which mandates online platforms to label or remove posts deemed "materially deceptive" regarding elections and candidates, infringes on free expression. The law was passed following complaints from California Governor Gavin Newsom regarding a satirical video about Kamala Harris. Rumble's CEO, Chris Pavlovski, emphasized the dangers of government censorship of political discourse and reaffirmed the company's commitment to protecting lawful online expression and fostering an independent internet.

Potential Positives

Rumble is taking a proactive legal stance against legislation it views as unconstitutional, which could resonate positively with its user base and supporters of free speech.

The partnership with Alliance Defending Freedom, a recognized organization championing free speech, enhances Rumble's credibility in advocating for its mission.

The lawsuit highlights Rumble's commitment to protecting political speech, potentially attracting more content creators and users who value open expression.

Rumble's public declaration of support for free speech may strengthen its brand identity and differentiate it from competitors in the video-sharing market.

Potential Negatives

The lawsuit may draw negative attention and scrutiny towards Rumble's operations and its stance on political content moderation.

The involvement of Alliance Defending Freedom, which is often viewed as a controversial organization, could alienate certain user demographics and stakeholders.

The press release indicates a confrontational stance against government regulation that could impact Rumble's relationships with regulators and lawmakers moving forward.

FAQ

What is Rumble's lawsuit about?

Rumble is suing California's Attorney General and Secretary of State over a law that they claim unlawfully punishes political speech.

Who is representing Rumble in the lawsuit?

Rumble is represented by Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a non-profit law firm specializing in free speech cases.

What does California's AB 2655 law require?

AB 2655 mandates online platforms to report and potentially remove or label posts related to elections deemed “materially deceptive.”

Why was the law AB 2655 fast-tracked?

The law was fast-tracked after California Governor Gavin Newsom expressed concerns about a satirical video targeting Kamala Harris.

What is Rumble's mission as a platform?

Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by promoting free and open online expression.

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble (



NASDAQ:RUM



), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today sued the California Attorney General and Secretary of State over a recently passed law that unconstitutionally punishes certain political speech. Rumble is represented by Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a non-profit law firm that defends the right to speak freely and which also represents the satirical website “The Babylon Bee” in a related lawsuit.



The suit was filed



in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, Sacramento Division.





The law at issue, AB 2655, requires online platforms to receive reports about posts related to elections, public officials, and candidates for office that are deemed “materially deceptive” and then remove or label the content.





The law was fast-tracked in July when California Gov. Gavin Newsom complained that an online video satirizing the Democratic candidate for president, Kamala Harris, ought to be “illegal.” The state legislature responded by passing a package of bills, which Newsom signed. He subsequently celebrated that he had successfully banned the video that had offended him in the first place.





“The very thought of the government judging the content of political speech, and then deciding whether it should be permitted, censored, or eliminated altogether is about the most chilling thing you could imagine,” said Chris Pavlovski, Chairman and CEO of Rumble. “Rumble





will always celebrate freedom and support creative independence, so we’re delighted to work with ADF to help protect lawful online expression.”







ABOUT RUMBLE







Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit:



corp.rumble.com



.





Contact:



press@rumble.com





