Rumble says ‘continue to expect revenue growth’ for remainder of 2024

November 12, 2024 — 07:50 pm EST

The company states: “In line with our previous statements, we continue to expect revenue growth for the remainder of 2024. As we ramp up monetization and maintain discipline around our cost structure, we continue to expect to move materially towards Adjusted EBITDA breakeven in 2025.”

