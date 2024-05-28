News & Insights

Stocks

Rumble Resources Updates Director’s Securities Underwriting

May 28, 2024 — 09:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rumble Resources Limited (AU:RTR) has released an update.

Rumble Resources Limited has announced an update to a previous announcement, specifically regarding the underwriting for Director Peter Venn. The update pertains to a proposed issue of securities, which will be non-renounceable and has been detailed in the Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules. This move by Rumble Resources could potentially impact their stock on the ASX, where they are listed under the issuer code RTR.

For further insights into AU:RTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.