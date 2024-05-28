Rumble Resources Updates Director’s Securities Underwriting

Rumble Resources Limited (AU:RTR) has released an update.

Rumble Resources Limited has announced an update to a previous announcement, specifically regarding the underwriting for Director Peter Venn. The update pertains to a proposed issue of securities, which will be non-renounceable and has been detailed in the Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules. This move by Rumble Resources could potentially impact their stock on the ASX, where they are listed under the issuer code RTR.

