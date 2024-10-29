Rumble Resources Trading Halt Sparks Investor Interest

Rumble Resources Limited (AU:RTR) has released an update.

Rumble Resources Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement related to a capital raising. The halt will remain until the company releases the announcement or trading resumes on November 1, 2024. Investors are keenly awaiting further details to understand the implications for the company’s financial standing.

