Rumble Resources Secures $7.1M for Gold Exploration

Rumble Resources Limited (AU:RTR) has released an update.

Rumble Resources has successfully raised $7.1 million through an institutional placement, with strong backing from existing investors and new strategic partner Bain Resources Holdings. The funds will be directed towards expanding gold exploration at the Western Queen site, progressing mining operations, and covering general corporate expenses. This move highlights the company’s efforts to enhance its gold resource potential and advance key projects.

