Rumble Resources Reschedules Securities Issue Date

Rumble Resources Limited has announced an update to their previously scheduled entitlement issue, now closing on June 14, 2024. The proposed non-renounceable issue is part of the company’s plans to issue new securities and has been communicated to the ASX in accordance with the necessary regulatory guidelines.

