Rumble Resources Reschedules Securities Issue

Rumble Resources Limited has announced an update to their previously scheduled securities entitlement issue, with a new closing date set for June 14, 2024. The update pertains to a change in the entitlement issue timetable, and the company has provided this information to the ASX in accordance with the listing rules. This securities issue is a non-renounceable pro rata offering to existing shareholders.

