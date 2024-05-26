News & Insights

Stocks

Rumble Resources Reschedules Securities Issue

May 26, 2024 — 11:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rumble Resources Limited (AU:RTR) has released an update.

Rumble Resources Limited has announced an update to their previously scheduled securities entitlement issue, with a new closing date set for June 14, 2024. The update pertains to a change in the entitlement issue timetable, and the company has provided this information to the ASX in accordance with the listing rules. This securities issue is a non-renounceable pro rata offering to existing shareholders.

For further insights into AU:RTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.