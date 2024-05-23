Rumble Resources’ New Share Entitlement Offer

Rumble Resources Limited (AU:RTR) has released an update.

Rumble Resources Limited has launched a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement issue, offering shareholders the chance to purchase one new share for every ten they hold at $0.04 each, aiming to raise approximately $2.92 million. The offer is detailed in documents available exclusively online, with no hard copies being sent, which shareholders can access by using their Securityholder Reference Number or Holder Identification Number. Instructions for applying and making payments can be found on Automic’s online Investor Portal, with no need to return physical forms.

For further insights into AU:RTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.