Rumble Resources Launches Share Entitlement Offer

Rumble Resources Limited (AU:RTR) has released an update.

Rumble Resources Limited announces a non-accelerated, non-renounceable entitlement offer for its shareholders to raise approximately $2.92 million. Shareholders are entitled to purchase 1 new share for every 10 shares they hold at $0.04 each, with the offer period running from May 24 to June 14, 2024. The fundraise is partially underwritten by the company’s Director, Peter Venn, and the new shares are deemed speculative.

For further insights into AU:RTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.