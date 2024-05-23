News & Insights

Stocks

Rumble Resources Launches Share Entitlement Offer

May 23, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rumble Resources Limited (AU:RTR) has released an update.

Rumble Resources Limited announces a non-accelerated, non-renounceable entitlement offer for its shareholders to raise approximately $2.92 million. Shareholders are entitled to purchase 1 new share for every 10 shares they hold at $0.04 each, with the offer period running from May 24 to June 14, 2024. The fundraise is partially underwritten by the company’s Director, Peter Venn, and the new shares are deemed speculative.

For further insights into AU:RTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.