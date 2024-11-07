Rumble Resources Expands with New Share Quotation

Rumble Resources Limited (AU:RTR) has released an update.

Rumble Resources Limited has announced the quotation of over 121 million new fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, marking a significant move in their financial strategy. This issuance is part of previously disclosed transactions, potentially impacting investor interest and market dynamics for the company.

