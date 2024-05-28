Rumble Resources Embarks on High-Grade Gold Quest

Rumble Resources Limited (AU:RTR) has released an update.

Rumble Resources Limited has initiated a robust drilling program to explore the high-grade gold zones at its Western Queen Gold Project. The effort aims to build upon historical intersections and expand on the already significant gold production of 215,000 ounces at an average grade of 7.6g/t from the site. The campaign sets sights on potential high-grade underground mineralisation within a largely underexplored greenstone belt.

