Rumble Resources’ Capital Raise for Project Development

Rumble Resources Limited is executing a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement issue to raise approximately $2.92 million by offering new shares at $0.04 each. The capital raised is intended for advancing metallurgical studies at the Earaheedy Zinc Project, drilling at the Western Queen Gold Project, and exploratory work at the Wardawarra Lithium Project, as well as for general working capital. However, shareholders outside Australia and New Zealand are ineligible to participate in the offer.

